Real Madrid 4-1 Elche

Real Madrid have kept up their pressure on Barcelona in the La Liga title race after a comfortable victory over struggling Elche at the Bernabeu.

It was a frustrating opening to proceedings for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, with Elche doing well to snuff out any threat that came from the hosts. Tension was building among the crowd, but that released on 39 minutes when the opening goal went in.

Raul Asencio’s late drop-out from the squad due to muscle discomfort meant that Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger had to continue in central defence, and it was the latter that opened the scoring just before the half time interval. Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro denied Fede Valverde from distance, but the ball broke the way of Rudiger, who slammed home on the half volley.

Five minutes later, it was 2-0. Valverde drove forward from his own half, and after exchanging passes with Fran Garcia, he cut the ball on to his right foot before finding the top corner of Dituro’s goal. It has been a remarkable spell of scoring for the Uruguayan, who made it five goals in eight days.

Brahim Diaz had a golden chance to make it three only a few minutes into the second half when Brahim Diaz missed a one-on-one, but it mattered little in the end as Dean Huijsen headed home just beyond the hour mark. However, Real Madrid did lose their clean sheet late on as substitute Manuel Angel turned the ball into his own net in the process of trying to stop a cutback, although they got their three-goal cushion back in spectacular style as Arda Guler scored from his own half to make it 4-1.

Real Madrid close the gap on Barcelona to one point

Real Madrid barely had to get out of first gear to win this one, and given they travel to Manchester City in a couple of days’ time, that was important for Arbeloa and his players. They are now one point behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, with the Catalans in action against Sevilla on Sunday.