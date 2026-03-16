The big novelty of Sunday’s match between Barcelona and Sevilla, which the Catalans won 5-2, was the return of Gavi. The 21-year-old midfielder was forced to undergo surgery on his knee back in September, but much to the delight of the Catalan club’s supporters, he is back ahead of the season run-in.

Gavi received the medical green light on Saturday, but there were doubts about whether he would be risked against Sevilla. Hansi Flick made the decision for him to play the final 10 minutes, given that Barcelona were 5-1 up at the time, and that proved to be very popular among supporters inside the Spotify Camp Nou.

After making his first appearance in over six months, Gavi spoke to the media (via Marca) on how his recovery process went. He admitted that it was even more difficult than when he was out for over a year after he tore his ACL and damaged his meniscus while playing for Spain in 2023.

“It has been very hard, more so than the other time. It has been the most painful process and it has been more difficult for me on a day-to-day basis. The feeling at the Camp Nou, with my people, with the fans, is unique and I’m very happy. Hansi Flick has always been with me, like a father. I am very grateful to him. He has always trusted me.”

Gavi will be important in the coming weeks

Gavi’s return comes at a welcome time for Barcelona and Flick. Frenkie de Jong is still out injured, and with Pedri and Marc Bernal struggling for fitness due to a brutal run of fixtures in recent weeks, he will be needed to alleviate the workloads of the aforementioned duo.

The likelihood is that Gavi is not risked against Newcastle United in midweek, but he is surely in with a shout of making only his fourth appearance of the season when Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano next weekend.