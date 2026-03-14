Barcelona announce long-awaited Gavi return for Sevilla fixture

Barcelona have been handed a major boost ahead of their home match against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon, as Gavi’s return to the squad has been confirmed. The much-loved midfielder, who has not played since mid-August after he was forced to undergo knee surgery, is in line to be involved at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Gavi has not featured since the first two matches of the season (vs Mallorca and Levante), as it was confirmed shortly after that surgery was needed on the same knee that he suffered that infamous ACL injury in 2023. His return date was set for February, but Barcelona chose to take extreme caution in order to avoid any further setbacks.

Fortunately for Barcelona, the time has now come for Gavi to make his return to the squad. The Catalan clubs have announced that the 21-year-old has received medical clearance, meaning that he can be involved against Sevilla on Sunday.

Gavi’s return comes at a welcome time for Barcelona

The news of Gavi’s receiving of the medical green light comes at a very important time for Barcelona. They are toiling in the central midfield area – Frenkie de Jong out is injured, while Pedri and Marc Bernal are running on fumes due to not being able to rest sufficiently during/between matches.

Despite this, Hansi Flick is clear that Gavi will not be rushed back into a regular starting role. As was the case with Bernal earlier in the season, he plans to ease him back slowly, as this would ensure a minimal risk of any further setbacks, which Barcelona are desperately to avoid with their number six.

It will be interesting to see whether Gavi makes an appearance for Barcelona on Sunday. It is likely to depend on the situation of the match, as a tight game state could mean that he is not risked.