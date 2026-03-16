Real Madrid have received two major boosts ahead of the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Manchester City, with Alvaro Arbeloa now able to count upon the services of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

On Monday morning, Arbeloa named his matchday squad for the trip to Manchester, and the big novelties were Mbappe and Bellingham. Both players have been absent in recent weeks due to injury, but they are poised to return to action at the Etihad Stadium, as Real Madrid seek to maintain their three-goal advantage from the first leg.

Mbappe has missed the last three weeks due to a problematic knee issue, which has subsided in recent days. As for Bellingham, he has been out since the start of February with a hamstring injury, and he could also make his return to action in his native England.

Two defenders returns, another misses out

There is two more good pieces of news for Real Madrid, as Alvaro Carreras has returned from his own injury woes to be named in the squad travelling to Manchester. The left-back is expected to return to the line-up in place of Fran Garcia, given that Ferland Mendy is out until after the international break. Furthermore, David Alaba is also back after a two-week absence.

However, these has been offset by confirmation that Raul Asencio has not recovered in time to travel. The defender dropped out of the squad to face Elche at the weekend, and he is still struggling with discomfort, which is why Arbeloa has decided against taking him to Manchester.

The fact that Mbappe, Bellingham and Carreras are back is excellent news for Real Madrid. They can now be considered even bigger favourites to finish the job at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening, although they cannot afford to rest on their laurels.