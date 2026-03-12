Over the course of the last few weeks, there has been a lot of focus on Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Real Madrid. The Frenchman has been struggling with a knee injury that has been present since December, and while he had tried to play through the pain barrier, the decision was taken for him to rest until he is fully fit.

It’s been two weeks since Mbappe last played, and in that time, there has been rumours of surgery being required. The player himself does not want to explore this avenue, while Real Madrid would also prefer not to lose him for longer than necessary. However, there is a risk that if he does not go under the knife, he would not be able to be at 100%.

However, these fears are slowly subsiding. According to RMC Sport (via Sport), Mbappe has improved significantly in recent days, to the point that Real Madrid officials did not expect it. Because of this, there is now hope that he could be involved against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Real Madrid had taken it for granted that Mbappe would be unable to be involved in the entirety of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, but there is now a very strong chance that he is named in the matchday squad that travel to Manchester at the start of next week. However, he would not play against Elche on Saturday, as that will come too soon for him.

Should Real Madrid risk Mbappe against Man City?

With these types of injuries, there is no doubt that the more rest taken, the better chance of avoiding a recurrence. With this in mind, Real Madrid would surely prefer that Mbappe is not needed against Man City, and given they have a three-goal lead going into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, this could end up being the case.