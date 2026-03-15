Barcelona won 5-2 against Sevilla on Sunday to re-establish their four-point cushion over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. The match, which came amid Joan Laporta’s successful bid to be re-elected as club president, was difficult at times for the Catalans, but three first half goals set them on their way to victory.

Despite the manner of the win, head coach Hansi Flick made it clear that he was not entirely happy with how his side performed at the Spotify Camp Nou, as he noted during his post-match press conference (via Diario AS).

“A lot of things have gone well, but there are some situations on the pitch that I didn’t like very much. We have three points and five more goals, but at the beginning we didn’t play with as much conviction. I know we’ve played a lot of games and maybe for some players it’s too much, but we have to play faster for next games because Newcastle are a great team.

“We have to think about what we can improve, because that’s what I like to do and it’s my job. Let people understand me. I’m happy, but on Wednesday we’ll have to play at our best.”

Flick delighted for Gavi comeback

One big position for Flick was the return of Gavi, who made his first appearance in over six months by playing the final 10 minutes against Sevilla.

“We are happy for the victory and the return of Gavi. For him, it is an important step in the right direction. Today the situation, with such a broad result, was suitable for him to have minutes. In training I have also seen him well; and he has won one-on-one duels. Everyone at Barça is happy that he is back. Ronald has decided to give him the captain’s armband – it was his decision. That shows the atmosphere in the dressing room.”

Flick: Joao Cancelo has great technical quality

Flick was equally as effusive in his praise for Joao Cancelo, who netted the first goal of his second Barcelona spell in the Sevilla win.

“He needed time to adjust to certain things. He had played his last games in November, he had been without minutes but he is fantastic. He has great technical quality. He scored a great goal, and he also won the penalties. I think his signing was the right choice.”