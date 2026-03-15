Confirmed: Joan Laporta re-elected as Barcelona president

UPDATED: 00:17 CET

Barcelona have confirmed the results of their latest presidential election, and it is official: Joan Laporta has received his fourth mandate. The 63-year-old, who was up for re-election following his third spell in charge from 2021 to 2026, will now continue at the club’s helm through to 2031.

Shortly after 11pm CET, Barcelona confirmed the outcome of Sunday’s vote, held parallel to their dominant victory over Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou. Laporta was the clear winner, as he took home 68% of the votes, with rival Victor Font lagging far behind with just under a 30% share of the ballots.

ELECCIONS 2026 🗳💙❤️ ℹ End of the vote count pic.twitter.com/DnDS5jdG38 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 15, 2026

Font speaks after conceding defeat

Font spoke to the media (via Sport) after conceding defeat to Laporta, a result that he accepted with relative grace. He congratulated Laporta on his successful campaign.

“We are sad. We had the illusion of transforming the club and bringing it closer to its people. It’s a shame, but we accept the result as it cannot be otherwise. We congratulate the president-elect, Joan Laporta, and his entire board of directors. We have defended a different Barça. And we will continue to defend this cause because it is a noble cause and of the country. I will continue to work, fight and strive so that Barça, the club of my life, is just as I dream of it.”

Laporta victory alleviates any Hansi Flick doubts

Confirmation that Laporta has been re-elected is good news for the Barcelona supporters that had concerns regarding the future of head coach Hansi Flick, who led his players to the polls after the 5-2 victory over Sevilla. It was reported that the German manager would consider leaving in the event that Font was successful, but now that has not happened, there is every chance that he fulfils his contract at the very least.

More news will emerge regarding Laporta’s re-election and the ramifications of it in the coming days, but for now, the new Barcelona president intends to celebrate.