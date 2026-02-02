Barcelona continue the defence of their Copa del Rey title on Tuesday as they take on giant killers Albacete. The Segunda side have already beaten Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in this season’s competition, so they will be going for a hattrick of La Liga scalps at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick has looked ahead to the quarter-final showdown. He is very aware of Albacete’s threat, although he firmly believes in his side’s ability to secure a place in the last four.

“We always analyse the opponent and the games against Celta and Real Madrid are very important to see what Albacete did well. It’s about, above all, the mentality and attitude with which we go out on the pitch. We have to improve the small details, also for the future.

“I really liked the game against Elche. I liked how we played football, but it’s true that we missed great opportunities. It’s not about looking for perfection, but progress and I think we’ve made a lot of progress. If we look at where we are after Chelsea, we’ve made a lot of progress. The team needs confidence and that we believe in them. Tomorrow mentality is important. There’s a lot of quality, but mentality is key.”

Flick also reacted to the news that Raphinha will miss Tuesday’s match, with the decision havng been made for the Brazil international not to be risked due to him suffering with adductor discomfort.

“To be honest, I’m not happy about this. He is a very important player for us. Let’s see what will have to change and what we will have to change. Now the important phase of the season begins and we need them all. When he can’t play, it’s not good.”

Flick: I feel bad for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Flick was asked for his reaction to the news that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is currently on loan at Girona, is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring over the weekend. He also does not know whether the club are considering recalling the German goalkeeper.

“I just found out about his injury. I feel bad for him. We have to wait for the results of the tests. I have not spoken to him or to Deco. We have to wait and see (whether he returns to Barcelona).”