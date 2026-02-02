Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has had a difficult season, but after leaving Barcelona for Girona, things had been looking up for the Germany international. However, his chances of going to the 2026 World Cup have been thrown into doubt.

Ter Stegen, who was told he would not play if he stayed at Barcelona, opted to complete a loan move to Girona earlier in the winter transfer window. He has started each of the Catalans’ last two matches, but now, he is set for a significant spell on the sidelines.

After missing four months of action due to back surgery earlier in the season, Ter Stegen has now sustained a hamstring injury. According to Cadena SER (via Marca), he will be ruled out of action until April.

Ter Stegen could return to Barcelona

According to the report, there is a chance that Ter Stegen ends up returning to Barcelona, should Girona opt to bring in a different goalkeeper to replace him. If that does happen, he would not be involved even if he were to make a comeback before the end of the season, given that Hansi Flick is clear about counting on Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny as his goalkeepers.

Ter Stegen is aware that he must play regularly in order to secure a starting spot for Germany at the World Cup, but this injury means that his minutes will be significant reduced over the coming months. If he is out for two months, it also means that he would not be able to play for his national team during the March international break, which is another major blow for him.

It remains to be seen how long Ter Stegen is out for, but his absence will be a bitter blow for him and Girona – although it is good news for Paulo Gazzaniga.