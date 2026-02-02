On Tuesday, Barcelona continue their efforts to retain their Copa del Rey crown when they take on Albacete in their quarter-final clash at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte. The Segunda side knocked out Real Madrid in the previous round, so the Catalans will be acutely aware of the difficult task ahead of them.

To make matters more difficult, Barcelona will be without one of their key players for the trip. Raphinha was forced off at half time of the weekend win over Elche, and as per Diario AS, he will not recover in time to face Albacete.

Raphinha is suffering with discomfort in his right adductor, and although there is no injury, the decision has been made for him to rest this midweek. He will have chances to return at the weekend when Barcelona host Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou, although that will depend on whether he can return to training later in the week.

Losing Raphinha is a blow for Barcelona, but they have Marcus Rashford ready and willing to step up. The Manchester United loanee came on at half time against Elche, scoring the goal that sealed the Catalans’ 3-1 victory, and he will now fancy his chances of continuing his form at Albacete.

Jules Kounde trains after injury scare

In better injury news for Barcelona, Jules Kounde was involved in Tuesday’s training session. He was forced off late on against Elche after suffering a muscle injury, but already, he has recovered. All being well, he will be available to start in the Copa del Rey, although there is every chance that he is given a rest by Hansi Flick. This would allow a return to the side for Joao Cancelo, who is in line to make his second start since re-joining from Al Hilal earlier in the winter transfer window.