Atletico Madrid have announced the signings of Rodrigo Mendoza and Obed Vargas in the final hours before the transfer deadline. After confirming a deal for Ademola Lookman to come in, Los Colchoneros have strengthened with two more additions.

Manager Diego Simeone has been vocal about his desire for additions, following the exits of Carlos Martin, Javi Galan, Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori, moves that brought in €63.5m in total. Now with the additions of Obed Vargas, Rodrigo Mendoza and Lookman, their total spend sees them spend almost exactly the same amount, depending on whether the variables in the Mendoza deal are fulfilled.

Atletico swipe talent courted by Europe’s elite

The signing of Rodrigo Mendoza is certainly an eye-catching one. Los Rojiblancos will pay €16m to Elche for the 20-year-old talent, who has been highly impressive in his debut La Liga campaign. An extra €4m in variables will be available to Los Franjiverdes too – his release clause was €20m.

Mendoza has been looked at by Real Madrid and Manchester City in the past, and this season has played 20 times, scoring twice and giving one assist. He also has four caps for the Spain under-21 side, and stands out for his creative passing, appreciation of angles, and ability to find space in midfield.

Obed Vargas fulfils Atletico Madrid dream

Earlier on transfer deadline day, Mexican midfielder Obed Vargas also arrived for €8m, as per Nacho Donado. Vargas impressed against Atletico in the Club World Cup last summer, and Seattle Sounders have confirmed a sell-on fee percentage too.

🚨🇲🇽 Atlético Madrid paid Seattle Sounders around €8m for Obed Vargas.

Vargas had previously declared that playing for Atletico was a dream of his. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, and coming through at Seattle, Vargas has made three appearances for Mexico. Something of an all-rounder in midfield, he has already made 130 appearances for the Sounders, scoring six times and giving eight assists. Originally it was thought he could leave on loan for another La Liga side, but Atletico have decided to hold onto him for the time being.