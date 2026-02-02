Atletico Madrid agree deal to sign Manchester City target for €16m

Atletico Madrid appear to be on the verge of wrapping up their midfield replacement for Conor Gallagher with just hours remaining in the transfer window. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has wrapped up a deal for Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, according to multiple reports.

The latest from Marca is that Atletico have reached an agreement with Elche to sign Mendoza for €16m. His release clause was €20m, and despite not being a guaranteed starter, he has impressed this season, his first in La Liga.

Interest from Mendoza from Europe’s giants

This January, there was talk that Serie A side Lazio were considering activating his release clause. Last summer Mendoza signed a three-year contract with Elche, warding off interest from Real Madrid. Manchester City also showed interest in Mendoza earlier in the season, sending scouts to the Martinez Valero.

Obed Vargas to leave Atletico Madrid on loan

The consequence of the arrival of Mendoza is that Obed Vargas is likely to leave the club before the transfer deadline at midnight. Los Colchoneros reached an agreement to sign Vargas from Seattle Sounders over the weekend, although it has not be announced as a new deal. The 20-year-old midfielder is currently in the Spanish capital, but is due to head out on loan for the remainder of the season. Celta Vigo have been touted as the most likely destination for the Mexican midfielder.

Differing fortunes for Atletico Madrid attacking deals

On Monday evening, a deal for Ademola Lookman was confirmed by Atletico Madrid, with the Nigerian arriving for €35m from Atalanta. On the other hand, Marcos Leonardo of Al-Hilal will not be moving to the Metropolitano. The Brazilian was eager to complete a loan move with a €40m option to buy in the summer, but the arrival of Mendoza means it will not go through.