Atletico Madrid are having a very busy end to the winter transfer window, as they go for multiple much-needed signings. They had previously not replaced the likes of Javi Galan, Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori, who all left earlier in January, but they are attempting to do so now.

The first of their signings has already been announced. Late on Sunday, Atleti confirmed the arrival of Ademola Lookman from Atalanta, whom they agreed a fee for earlier in the weekend.

“Atletico Madrid and Atalanta have agreed on the transfer of 28-year-old Nigerian international Ademola Lookman, who is already in Madrid. The agreement is pending the corresponding medical examination and the formalisation of your contract.”

Atletico Madrid agree deals for two more players

On top of Lookman, Atleti are about add another forward to their ranks: Marcos Leonardo. As per Matteo Moretto, the Brazilian striker is about to join Diego Simeone’s squad on loan for the rest of the season, with a buy option included in the agreement with Al Hilal.

Furthermore, Atleti are set to complete the signing of Obed Vargas from Seattle Sounders. The 20-year-old, who has played three times for the Mexican national team, will be heading for the Spanish capital, as per another report from Moretto. However, it is unclear whether he will be the replacement for Gallagher, as club bosses are set to decide whether he stays at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano or is immediately loaned out for the second half of the season.

The next 18 hours are sure to be very busy for Atleti, and rather exciting for their supporters. They have struggled to get transfer business done so far in the window, but at last, Simeone is getting the additions that he has been asking for, both in public and privately.