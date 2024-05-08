Agent decision taken by Raphinha makes exit from Barcelona ‘much more difficult’

Barcelona are willing to consider offers for the majority of their squad this summer, and one player that has both a market and the ability to fetch a decent fee is Brazilian winger Raphinha. However he has shown no indication that he wants to leave the club this summer.

The 27-year-old has been without an agent since last summer, when Sporting Director Deco stopped representing him, and despite numerous agents offering to tkae over his business, including close friend of President Joan Laporta, Raphinha has decided not to employ one ahead of the summer, as per Sport. They note that negotiating an exit or persuading him to leave will be much more difficult as a result.

🚨 Barça have been following Antonio Nusa (19) for some time now, and there are great reports on him. He's an option for the left-wing spot. @albertfc11 pic.twitter.com/qQ16mIPeLN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2024

Saudi Arabia is the destination that has been chiefly linked with Raphinha, which would be a lucrative avenue for Barcelona to go down. Nevertheless, it will be much harder for Deco or Laporta to tell Raphinha to his face that they are open to his exit without impacting on the relationship, and in a situation where Barcelona would’ve needed to force matters anyway. If they do choose to do so, it could cause lasting damage to their relations, as was the case with Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele, which in both cases has brought consequences for the Blaugrana down the line.