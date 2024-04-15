Barcelona reject €60m Premier League offer for forward – report

Barcelona will have to consider offers for some of their best players this summer, as they try to find their way back within their salary limit. At least one major sale is expected, and Brazilian winger Raphinha has been at the heart of speculation for some time, but the Blaugrana are not willing to gift him away.

As per Sport, Barcelona have turned down a €60m offer from an unnamed Premier League side. They claim that Barcelona’s asking price is €80m at a minimum.

It is not the first time there has been talk of offers for Raphinha this season, but none have been confirmed by any sources. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all been linked with him in England, while Saudi Arabia are also expected to show interest. For his part, Raphinha has remained adamant that he wants to stay at the club, with just over three years remaining on his deal.

It’s been a largely underwhelming spell for Raphinha at Barcelona on the whole, and until recently, he has not been a guaranteed starter. However since Xavi Hernandez shifted him to the left side, he has been showing the production and virtues that Barcelona initially signed him for.