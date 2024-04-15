Real Madrid player could reconsider future due to lack of playing time

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos had contributed well to their second half of last season, and after being called the closest thing that they had to Luka Modric by manager Carlo Ancelotti, signed a new four-year deal last summer. This time round they could both be on their way out.

Modric has been heavily linked with an exit after losing his starting spot, while Ceballos has been used even more sparingly this season, racking up just 503 minutes over 21 appearances. Included in that total are just four starts, and just two full matches.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that Ceballos will have a conversation with the club about his future, as a result of seeing so little time on the pitch. While he has shown in multiple campaigns that he is open to being patient and take his opportunities where they come, Ceballos has seen less of a role than ever before.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a number of sides in recent weeks, including Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Milan. While it is too soon to link him to specific clubs, there is a long-standing link to Betis, his first club. Having turned down the chance to join them on a free last summer though, it seems unlikely Los Verdiblancos would be willing to stump up the money Los Blancos would want for him.