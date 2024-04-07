Real Madrid midfielder linked with Serie A move as game time decreases

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has never put game time at the top of his list of priorities over the last three years at the club, signing a four-year contract last summer, in spite of the fact he was used sparingly by Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian did make Ceballos feel valued though, and he racked up 41 appearances.

This year, it has not been the same story. Ceballos has suffered the odd injury, but has just four starts to his name. With a quarter of the season to go, Cebalos has less than a third of the minutes that he put together last campaign.

Earlier in the week, Ceballos was linked with what would be a controversial move to crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid. However MD say that Italian sources have linked Ceballos with a switch to Milan. They also reference the excellent relations between the two clubs, following deals between the two for Brahim Diaz and Alex Jimenez.

One key issue could be Ceballos’ wages. It is not clear how high his wages are, but Serie A sides have been hit by a change to tax rules of late, which requires them to pay more tax for foreign players’ wages. Ceballos may also see the departure of Luka Modric this summer, assumed by many, as his chance to have a more important role again next season.