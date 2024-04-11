Borussia Dortmund director addresses altercation with Diego Simeone – “I had to restrain myself”

Atletico Madrid secured a narrow advantage for next week’s return leg against Borussia Dortmund, having won 2-1 at the Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday night. It was a feisty occasion between the two teams, and that was reflected on the benches, specifically in one notable incident.

During the second half, Atleti manager Diego Simeone squared up to Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl. They went face-to-face, with Cholo pushing Kehl away twice, before they had to be pulled apart by others in the two dugouts.

🇧🇷✨ Samuel Lino: “We want to reach the final, we can win the Champions League.” pic.twitter.com/lNBgYsGdLv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 11, 2024

Kehl spoke of the incident post-match, as per MD. He revealed that it was caused by an incident that took place on-field.

“Emotions rose. I had to restrain myself. It was because of something that happened on the field. He knows it. I know. We’ll leave it at that.”

Simeone is always at his passionate best on big Champions League nights, and that was certainly the case on Wednesday. However, he won’t want to have too many more altercations, especially in Dortmund next week for that crucial second leg, as Atletico Madrid target a place in the Champions League semi-finals.