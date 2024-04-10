WATCH: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone almost comes to blows with Borussia Dortmund director

Atletico Madrid’s clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night was a heated affair, which ended with the home side winning 2-1 at the Civitas Metropolitano in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final match-up. Diego Simeone was certainly fired up for the occasion, and that was represented by an altercation with one of the visitor’s staff.

Video footage has emerged of Simeone squaring up to Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s sporting director. The pair almost came to blows, with Cholo pushing Kehl away on multiple occasions, before they had to be separated.

Simeone always proves to be box offices on big Champions League nights, and that was certainly the case again this time around. His passion holds no bounds, and Kehl knows that now.

On the whole, it would have been a pleasing evening for Simeone, although he will be frustrated by the late goal that his Atletico Madrid side conceded, which leaves the tie in the balance going to Dortmund next week.