Atletico Madrid target likely to be out of reach this summer due to price tag

Atletico Madrid are set to look for a midifelder this summer, but the chances are that it will not be Atalanta’s Ederson dos Santos. The Brazilian has been impressing in Serie A, but it looks unlikely that Los Colchoneros have much hope of landing him.

The 24-year-old has become a regular in front of Gian Piero Gasperini’s defence, and with sitting midfielders becoming increasingly valuable, it is no surprise that he is attracting the attention of various sides. In addition to Atletico, Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with him.

However as Matteo Moretto has told Relevo, Los Rojiblancos may find that Ederson is out of range for their budget. His information is that Atalanta will only be willing to do business for upwards of €40-50m, which is ‘out of reach for many Spanish clubs’.

Barcelona have also been linked to Ederson earlier in the season, but the Blaugrana find themselves in an even trickier position financially than Atletico. If Ederson is on the move, it seems clear that his destination will be the Premier League, with few other sides spending those fees.