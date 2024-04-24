Ex-Liverpool and Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres set for new job this summer

Former Liverpool number nine and Atletico Madrid icon Fernando Torres is set for a promotion this season, following his fine work with the under-19 side of Los Rojiblancos.

Current Atletico Madrid B manager Luis Garcia Tevenet’s future has not been resolved, and it is expected that he will either leave the club or join Diego Simeone’s coaching staff this summer. Torres will be a replacement.

🗣️ What if Florentino Perez called you to coach Real Madrid? 🎙️ Gabi: “If Florentino called me, we would have a problem because I would say no.” pic.twitter.com/iuVcSdPFbW — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 24, 2024

His work with the under-19s has been impressive, competing for titles with rivals Real Madrid last season, and winning the league with games to spare over Alvaro Arbeloa’s side. After a recent visit to Liverpool to observe Jurgen Klopp’s training sessions, and Relevo say it only served to increase his hunger to continue growing and taking on responsibility, having already decided to move on from the under-19s.

Torres has been involved in the development of young talent like Pablo Barrios, or recent debutant Selim El Jebari, and is highly rated. If he continues to be successful, it is not hard to imagine that Atletico may consider him as an option to replace Diego Simeone eventually, whenever the Argentine decides to move on – certainly Torres would have the backing of the fans and the respect of the players.