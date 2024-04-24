Milan set sights on Real Madrid player keen on summer exit

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is open to leaving the club in the summer and one of the possible options could be in Serie A.

Thus far only two sides have been linked to Ceballos, one being Atletico Madrid and the other being Milan. While Los Blancos are reluctant to see him cross the city, they do have good relations with the Rossoneri, who they have done business with in recent times. As per Diario AS, Milan would be looking to do a similar deal to that of Brahim Diaz, a loan with an option to buy, however Los Blancos would prefer a permanent exit. Real Madrid are keen to make at least €10m on the former Real Betis product.

Earlier in the day it was reported that Real Madrid would hold out for a good deal for Ceballos, and with Arda Guler (loan) and Luka Modric (end of contract) also potentially leaving, they are not necessarily looking to sell Ceballos. Presumably, with three years left on his deal, a good deal would mean a good deal more than €10m for the 27-year-old Spain international.