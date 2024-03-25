Atletico Madrid keen on Serie A midfielder wanted by Tottenham Hotspur

Atletico Madrid are, like many of the top clubs in Europe, keen to recruit a midfielder who can effectively screen the defence and bring the ball out in a secure fashion too. It’s a job Koke Resurreccion has been undertaking over the last few seasons, but his age and the fact he is not a natural destructive presence could make it a smart move.

In addition, their poor defensive record means they are desperately looking for answers, and a more defensive midfielder certainly makes sense. According to Marca, one of the names that the transfer department, led by Sporting Director Andrea Berta and Carlos Bucero, most like is Atalanta‘s Ederson dos Santos.

The Brazilian was linked to Barcelona several months ago, and is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur this summer too. The Madrid-based daily say that any negotiation is likely to be drawn out due to the high valuation of the 24-year-old.

🚨 Atlético Madrid wants to sign a defensive midfielder this summer to 'free' Arthur Vermeeren and Pablo Barrios and play them in the positions where they excel the most. [🎖️: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/zdrY78ZsCd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 25, 2024

Part of the reason they are keen on Ederson is that they see Arthur Vermeeren, signed in January for in excess of €20m, as a long-term project, and would rather give him the chance to play higher up too. The same is the case for Pablo Barrios, who has operated there on occasion this season too. Last season they sounded out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Martin Zubimendi and Marco Verratti for the same purpose, but found all of them out of their price range.

🚨🚨 Atlético Madrid makes moves for Mats Wieffer and Matt O'Riley. They are two players who are highly liked, and the club has not forgotten about them. [@rubenuria via @Objetivoatleti] pic.twitter.com/iUcRZmml6b — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 25, 2024

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has been linked to Atletico Madrid too, but is a more forward-thinking midfielder, while Mats Wieffer of Feyenoord could be a deeper profile, although he is traditionally more used to playing in a deeper two as opposed to a one.