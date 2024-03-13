Real Madrid in favour of summer signing ‘regardless’ of other arrivals in the summer

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer, and he is thought of as their long-term option at Valdebebas. Regardless of whether they manage to bring Davies in this summer, Los Blancos are edging towards signing Miguel Gutierrez back from Girona this summer.

The 22-year-old signed for Girona two summers ago for €4m, but Los Blancos retained a 50% sell-on fee, and an €8m buyback option. It is the latter that Diario AS say Real Madrid are keen on exercising this summer.

Gutierrez has been in exceptional form this season, and Real Madrid are looking to bring him back, and could either keep him as an option for themselves, or sell him on at a lucrative profit this summer. It places further uncertainty on the futures of Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy.

Los Blancos are likely to shop Mendy this summer, who is in the last year of his contract, and Gutierrez could become Real Madrid’s first choice next summer, if he the Frenchman does leave, and Davies does not arrive. Manchester City and Bayern Munich have shown interest in Gutierrez, and they will no doubt make money on him should he be sold. He could even be used as a makeweight with Bayern, should they decide on the youngster as their Davies replacement.