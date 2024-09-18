Late heartbreak for Girona in Champions League debut as Paris Saint-Germain snatch victory

Girona made their Champions League debut on Wednesday, and it was an incredibly tough start to life in European football’s biggest competition – a late goal for Paris Saint-Germain ensured a 1-0 defeat for the Catalans.

PSG dominated the first half, with Girona unable to even muster a single shot in the opening 45 minutes. However, they also gave up very little, with strong defending limited the hosts’ opportunities.

Into the second period, and PSG upped the pressure. Ousmane Dembele should have scored, but an incredible last-ditch challenge from Ladislav Krejci – making his first start for Girona – stopped a certain goal. Paulo Gazzaniga also made big saves, but he went from hero to villain in the dying stages.

PSG’s winner came in the 90th minute. A driving run from Nuno Mendes saw him reach the by-line, and his rather meagre effort somehow went through Gazzaniga and into the back of Girona’s net.

A desperate result for Girona, but a result that they can be proud of. They return to La Liga action this weekend, with their next Champions League fixture being at home to Feyenoord in two weeks time.