Bayern Munich consider move for La Liga star as replacement for Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies

Given the fact that their season has been utterly spectacular so far (aside from the last few weeks), it’s incredibly likely that a large number of Girona’s players are wanted by clubs during the summer transfer window.

Savio will depart at the end of his loan spell to join Manchester City, while the likes of Aleix Garcia, Artem Dovbyk and Ivan Martin have also been linked with moves away. The same can be said for Miguel Gutierrez, who has arguably been the standout left-back in La Liga over the course of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a return to Real Madrid, but he could actually end up replacing a player that Los Blancos are looking to sign this summer, that being Alphonso Davies. Bild (via Estadio Deportivo) have reported that Bayern Munich are considering Gutierrez as a possible successor to the Canadian, provided that he does leave.

Gutierrez would be an excellent addition for Bayern, although for now, it’s expected that their top target is still Theo Hernandez, another former Real Madrid player. Either way, it could be very difficult for Girona to retain his services beyond the summer.

