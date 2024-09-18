Real Madrid have Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal stars on 2025 transfer shortlist – report

Real Madrid were not very active during the 2024 summer transfer window, with pre-arranged deals for Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe being the only ones completed in terms of signings. The money saved, and also accumulated from player departures, could allow a war chest to be spent in 2025.

Rodri Hernandez could be one of those targeted, as he has been regularly linked in recent weeks. He’s not the only Premier League superstar being considered, as the Independent (via Sport) say that Real Madrid are also looking at Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while there is also a toss-up between William Saliba (Arsenal) and Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) as a possible signing in central defence.

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid will need to address multiple areas in 2025, although it has become clear that they will not sign for the sake of signing. The deal has to be the right one, and it remains to be seen whether any can be done for the aforementioned players.