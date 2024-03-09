Juventus and AC Milan preparing to enter into summer battle for Real Sociedad star worth €60m

Real Sociedad could find it very difficult to retain their best players this summer. Takefusa Kubo is reportedly wanted by the likes of Liverpool, while Mikel Merino has recently attracted interest – although in the case of the latter, they are making moves to retain his services for next season and beyond.

Another player that could leave Donostia-San Sebastian is Martin Zubimendi. The 25-year-old is seen as being in the upper echelon of defensive midfielders in Europe, and he has continued to impress over recent months despite La Real’s dreadful form.

Arsenal and Barcelona have both shown interest in Zubimendi in the past, and now, more clubs have entered the race. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), the Spanish international is wanted by both Juventus and AC Milan ahead of the summer.

Zubimendi’s release clause is worth €60m, and this is the exact figure that Real Sociedad would demand from any interested clubs. However, even if this is matched, personal terms would not be straightforward, as Zubimendi has re-iterated his desire to remain at La Real on many occasions in the last 18 months.