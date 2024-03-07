Juventus preparing to rival Atletico Madrid in summer battle for Real Sociedad star

Real Sociedad could find it difficult to hold on to their best players this summer, especially if their poor recent form were to continue until the point where a European place for next season cannot be obtained.

The likes of Takefusa Kubo, Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand have all been linked with moves away, and head coach Imanol Alguacil will be determined to ensure that he keeps as many of his key players as possible – but it won’t be easy.

Le Normand is reportedly a target for Atletico Madrid, and the same can also be said for Mikel Merino, whose contract in Donostia-San Sebastian expires in 2025. However, they aren’t the only side keen on the Spanish midfielder, with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MD) reporting that Juventus are also interested in a summer deal.

On top of this, Juve could also come to Atleti for a player, that being Reinildo Mandava. The defender has been tipped as a possible successor to Alex Sandro, who will leave the Bianconeri at the end of the season.

It could end up being a very busy summer for Atletico Madrid, and the same could also be said for Real Sociedad. However, at least in the case of the latter, they probably wouldn’t mind a quiet one, provided that they are able to keep their best players (and sign a new striker, which is desperately needed).