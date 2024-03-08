Real Sociedad schedule meeting with star player to discuss new contract amid interest

Real Sociedad have been unanimously praised by the football cogniscenti in recent years, and got through to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season, having been away from the competition for the past decade. It’s not surprise some of their players are starting to attract the intention of Europe’s elite, as is the case for Mikel Merino.

The former Newcastle United midfielder comically had a return suggested to him by referee Michael Oliver during the week, but it might not be so far-fetched. Atletico Madrid and Juventus were linked to Merino this week, and teams from the Premier League are also keeping an eye on him too.

Matteo Moretto has revealed on The Daily Briefing that Real Sociedad are aware of the interest and as such, have scheduled a meeting to discuss a potential new deal for Merino. They will have to make an effort to retain him, and with the 27-year-old out of contract in 2025, if they cannot see themselves tying him down, then it would make sense to sell him this summer.

Merino has been an integral part of Real Sociedad’s growth in recent years, providing a physical presence that can both attack and defend at the top level in the middle of the pitch. Together with Martin Zubimendi, he has been the base which has allowed La Real to dominate a number of big teams in recent years.