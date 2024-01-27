Xavi frustrated by Barcelona’s lack of maturity in Villarreal defeat

Xavi Hernandez did not hold back in his assessment of Barcelona’s 5-3 La Liga defeat at home to Villarreal.

The Catalans suffered a shock loss in the closing stages as Villarreal scored twice in added time to turn a 3-2 lead for Barcelona into an eventual defeat for the hosts.

Barcelona’s chances of holding on to their La Liga crown remain slim as they play catch up in the title race at the start of 2024.

At full time, Barcelona players lined up to back Xavi, amid growing pressure on his position as head coach.

Dutch star Frenkie de Jong claimed the team has to shoulder the blame for the loss but Xavi concluded the ultimate responsibility lies with him.

“I understand Frenkie, but the person most responsible is me. The league is very difficult. We deserved to win, we played well to get to 3-2 and we could have made it 4-2”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Especially in build up to their third goal, it’s a counter attack that doesn’t have to happen. We lack maturity when competing in those situations. It’s a reflection of where we are this season.”

The club are continuing to assess Xavi’s position, despite his indication of contract extension talks ongoing, and results need to improve with just two competitions on the agenda for the club this season.