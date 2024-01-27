Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona stars to blame for Villarreal meltdown not Xavi

Barcelona’s disastrous 5-3 La Liga loss at home to Villarreal capped a wild night in Catalonia.

La Blaugrana fought back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 going into the final five minutes of normal time at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

However, the closing stages saw Xavi Hernandez’s side surrender their lead, with the visitors scoring twice in added time to clinch the victory.

The result keeps Barcelona eight points behind second place Girona in the title race and the questions will come for Xavi.

Despite the expected attention on the former Spanish international, midfield star Frenkie de Jong offered his support to the manager, and claimed the responsibility lies with the team.

“It’s our fault, the players fault. If it doesn’t work out it’s our fault”, as per reports from DAZN, via Diario AS.

“This can’t happen to a top team. If you come back and are 3-2 up, you can’t leave that much space on a counter attack.

“We have to do much better. We have complete confidence in Xavi and the staff, they’re doing a good job. This can’t happen and it’s our fault.”

Barcelona’s chances of retaining their league title now look even more difficult with their rivals continuing to build momentum since the start of 2024.

Xavi’s charges host Osasuna in midweek La Liga action before a trip to the Basque County to take on Alaves on February 3.