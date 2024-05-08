Barcelona do not intend to sell defender this summer following Xavi Hernandez backing

Because of their well-documented financial woes, Barcelona will be forced to consider a number of significant sales during the upcoming summer transfer window. Andreas Christensen is one that offers will be heard for, although his situation is different to some of the others.

Christensen has had a largely impressive season, especially given that he has been playing in midfield since February. He’s been used as an auxiliary pivot by Xavi Hernandez, who has been impressed with the Dane’s work over the last few months.

As such, Sport have reported that Barcelona intend to keep Christensen, and he will only be sold if an offer arrives that is too good to turn down. He has a place in next season’s squad, as both a defender and defensive midfielder.

Christensen is one of the most underrated members of Barcelona’s squad, and it makes complete sense to retain his services. They’ve had many problems over the course of the season, but he isn’t close to being one of them.