WATCH: Real Madrid back on level terms against Las Palmas courtesy of Vinicius Junior

Having fallen behind to Las Palmas early on in the second half, Real Madrid were staring down the barrel of a second defeat in three matches. Fortunately for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they’ve managed to find a way back into the game rather quickly.

It was Javi Munoz who opened the scoring for the hosts, turning home a fine cross from Sandro Ramirez. However, Vinicius Junior has now made it 1-1, firing past Alvaro Valles following an excellent pass from Eduardo Camavinga.

This Camavinga chip to Vini Jr. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MGWfLK0LJg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 27, 2024

Having fallen behind, it was imperative that Real Madrid found a quick response against Las Palmas, and they have got just that. It was an outstanding pass from Camavinga that set up Vinicius, and the Brazilian made no mistake to continue his good form.

Real Madrid will now hope that they can use this momentum to find a winner, whereas Las Palmas will hope that they can hold out for what would be a very good point.