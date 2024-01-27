Las Palmas Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind as Javi Munoz fires Las Palmas into second half lead

Real Madrid are on course for only their second defeat in La Liga this season, and their third across all competitions. Las Palmas have taken the lead early into the second half in the match at Gran Canaria.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to make several changes from the side that edged past Almeria last weekend, with Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz among those to start. However, the changes failed to have the desired effect in the first half, as they were unable to find a breakthrough despite having decent chances.

Los Blancos have now been made to pay, as Javi Munoz has fired the hosts into the lead.

It was excellent work from Sandro Ramirez on the right flank, and his centre was excellently turned home by Munoz, much to the delight of the Las Palmas support.

Real Madrid need a response, and fast, otherwise they are staring down the barrel of a second defeat in three matches.

