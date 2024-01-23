Real Madrid announce new three-year deal for key defender

Real Madrid have annonced the contract renewal of Brazilian defender Eder Militao, tying him to the club until 2028.

The 26-year-old joined the club in 2019, and has become a crucial part of their defence in the five years since. During his time, he has played 143 times, scoring 11 goals and collecting nine titles, including a Champions League and two La Liga titles.

💪 Simplemente, @edermilitao

✨ 1 @LigadeCampeones

🌐 1 Mundiales de Clubes

🌍 1 Supercopa de Europa

🏆 2 @LaLiga

👑 1 Copa del Rey

🇪🇸 3 Supercopas de España

#Militão2028 pic.twitter.com/eHJZanFaSR — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) January 23, 2024

He was contracted to Los Blancos until 2025, but has chosen to extend his deal by three years, becoming the latest Real Madrid star to commit to the club. Los Blancos have been trying to secure the future of their core, and this season have handed out renewals to Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde.

This season Militao has spent most of the year sitting in the stands, as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered on the first day of the season. His road back to fitness is going better than expected though, and he looks as if he could be factor in the second half of the season.