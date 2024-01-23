Real Madrid defender speeding back from injury amid cautious approach from medical staff

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has been out since the first game of the season having torn his anterior cruciate ligament against Athletic Club. Generally it tends to keep most players out for the rest of the season, but the Brazilian is gaining ground on his return.

Although the Real Madrid doctors have tried to slow him down, and avoid putting a return date in the calendar, Militao is desperate to get back as soon as possible, and has been working tirelessly to that end. In his mind are the Champions League quarter-finals, scheduled for early April, by which time it looks as if he will be recovered.

He could start doing some of the group work soon say Marca, and if he carries on at this rate, he could be ready by the beginning of March. Whether Carlo Ancelotti takes things slow with him is another matter.

With Real Madrid starting off the year leaking goals, the temptation for Ancelotti will be to start using him again if things continue in the same vein. Currently only Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger are natural options at the back for Ancelotti, although he has used Aurelien Tchouameni there too. However as the season hits crunch time, Militao will certainly be viewed as a major upgrade alongside Rudiger.