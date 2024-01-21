Xavi hails Barcelona’s calm in Real Betis cauldron

Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for his Barcelona players as they battled back to win 4-2 at Real Betis.

Three points on the road in Andalucia moves Barcelona up into third place in the La Liga table in a vital victory for the defending champions.

However, it was a wild ride for Xavi and his players, with Ferran Torres scoring a hat trick on his 100th Barcelona appearance.

Torres claimed a major step had been taken, as part of his post match press conference, as Barcelona look to keep themselves in the title race.

Xavi echoed the thoughts of his match winner at full time and claimed his team showed the coolness under pressure to rescue a win after being dragged back to 2-2 in the second half.

“The draw came at us quickly, but we dominated again after that, and I think we took a step forward”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We played a great game with young players and personality. I think the fans enjoyed it. We haven’t played a well rounded game, but we played a great game and got the win.”

Up next for Barcelona is a midweek trip to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, before two home league games this month against Villarreal and Osasuna.