Barcelona squad suspicious of Xavi Hernandez as Joan Laporta message to players is revealed

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was confirmed as the coach for next season on Wednesday night, and just over 12 hours later, sat in front of the press to explain his decision. Two hours earlier, he and President Joan Laporta had done the same to the players.

During his press conference, Xavi Hernandez said the players had responded well to his announcement.

“The players already know. We had one of the best training sessions of the season. The president has given his explanations and so have I, which are the same ones I give here. I have noticed everyone’s confidence and I feel stronger. This is the story.”

According to Sport, Laporta gave a short improvised speech to the squad, feeling the need to address the players directly to explain the decision. Laporta conveyed that he felt that despite the last two results, defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the growth and improvement over the last two months was evident. He also claimed that Xavi’s project was not finished, telling the players ‘trust in Xavi, trust in the project.’

While Xavi clearly feels he has the backing of the squad – he mentioned that as one of the reasons for his U-turn – Diario AS hint that not all of the players are so impressed by this week’s events. Some members of the team suspect that Xavi might not have been entirely honest with them over the past three months, starting with his announcement to leave.

Laporta: "We are confident that this is the best news for Barça. Stability is one of the most important elements for successful projects. Betting on the stability is very important, vital." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

Certainly there is no shortage of Barcelona fans and press that are sceptical about the course of events over the past few months. Xavi had spent much of the last few months claiming that his decision would not change even if Barcelona had gotten to the Champions League final, noting that it was ‘irrevocable.’ Xavi defended himself saying that changing your mind was a sign of wisdom, but that, patently, was not true.