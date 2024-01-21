Barcelona

Ferran Torres: Real Betis win is step forward in Barcelona’s La Liga title challenge

Barcelona star Ferran Torres believes their 4-2 fightback win over Real Betis could be pivotal in the La Liga title race.

La Blaugrana produced a superb late rally to turn the tide at the Estadio Benito Villamarin with Torres netting a hat trick on his 100th club appearance.

Goals either side of the break from Torres put Barcelona 2-0 in front before a double from Isco levelled the game heading into the closing stages.

Joao Felix’s brilliant finish put Barcelona back in control before Torres’ third sealed the win.

Victory in Andalucia eases Barcelona up into third place overnight as they look to close the title gap on Real Madrid and Girona.

“This is the result of hard work, discipline and belief, and taking advantage of every opportunity on the pitch”, as per reports from Marca.

“The team has taken a big step forward after coming back from 2-2. We showed character and took the three points.”

Barcelona take a break from their league title defence in midweek as they face a tough trip to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

That is followed up by a return to Catalonia, with two home league ties before the end of the month, up against Villarreal and Osasuna at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

