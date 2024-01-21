WATCH: Barcelona save title challenge with dramatic late double including Ferran Torres hat-trick goal

Barcelona looked as if they were ready to wave farewell to their title challenge, before Joao Felix appeared at the crunch time. The Portuguese’s late winner against Real Betis may well have saved their season.

The Blaugrana had taken the lead through a Ferran Torres brace, and looked to be well in control, but a 90-second brace from Isco levelled things up. It was time for desperate measures as Xavi Hernandez threw on Felix for a central defender.

As the game entered it’s final minute though, Felix received the ball inside, played a one-two with Torres and found the bottom corner with the outside of his right foot.

Cue wild celebrations on the Barcelona bench. As Betis threw their last at Barcelona, the Catalans found Lamine Yamal on the right side on the break. His pass split the defenders for Torres to go one-on-one with the ‘keeper, and he chipped Rui Silva to seal the match.