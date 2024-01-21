Joao Felix not interested in Barcelona critics

Joao Felix had issued a firm message to his critics at Barcelona so far this season.

The Portugal international remains a divisive figure in Catalonia and Madrid following his season loan loan switch from Atletico Madrid.

Felix’s push to join La Blaugrana for the 2023/24 season has increased focus on his form in Barcelona.

A wonder goal in Barcelona’s impressive 4-2 fightback win away at Real Betis was his fourth in league action this season but his future remains unclear.

Flashes of brilliance have been mixed with frustrating inconsistency and Barcelona are unconvinced over making his loan into a permanent deal in 2024.

His application and work rate have been questioned in recent weeks but Felix insisted he is unmoved by the barbs aimed in his direction.

“I’m used to people talking about me. When I play and when I don’t, someone always says something, but I don’t care”, as per reports via Movistar, via Mundo Deportivo.

“I’m confident in myself and when I’m on the pitch I try to do my best. After many years of the same thing, the best thing is not to look or listen.”

Felix has never been a prolific goal scorer throughout is career in Spain, with eight league goals in 2021/22 is career best at Atletico, and he could break that record in the months ahead.