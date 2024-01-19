Real Madrid legend tells Joao Felix to look in the mirror amid Barcelona struggles

Barcelona are approaching a crunch point over their 2024 plan for Joao Felix.

Felix eventually completed a season long move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The deal ended weeks of speculation, with Felix publicly agitating for a switch, due to his career goal of playing for Barcelona, and Atletico eventually relented.

Los Rojiblancos have kept their options open on Felix, with a contract extension agreed until 2029, and they are open to selling him to Barcelona for €80m.

With Barcelona unwilling to meet that fee, and Felix’s form dropping off, he could be heading back to Madrid in 2024.

The Portugal international has found empathy difficult to come by, with his stance over leaving Atletico leaving a bitter taste, and his apparent indifference over poor performances has only deepened the issue.

Former Real Madrid star Guti has offered his take on Felix’s struggles, and the 47-year-old believes many of the problems are self inflicted, as Felix comes a career crossroads.

“Joao is somewhat to blame (for his situation). He’s ​​a player of ups and downs and his mentality does not help him”, as per an interview with El Chiringuito, via Marca.

“At times he’s angry with the world and thinks it’s to blame for everything that happens to him, and it’s not. That has to change, because he’s a great player.”