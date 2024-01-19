Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti calls out Vinicius Junior decision in Atletico Madrid loss

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has criticised Vinicius Junior for his part in Antoine Griezmann’s winner in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday night. The Frenchman decided the game after winning the ball back from Vinicius in the Real Madrid half, which Ancelotti called ‘unnecessary’.

The Italian manager felt his side were hard-done by to lose the game, but did let some of his frustration with the winning game creep in.

“They played very well, competed until the end, tied two deficits, a crossbar, a goal disallowed. We lost because we risked an unnecessary play. The loss of the ball punished us.”

Ancelotti would go onto make this a general criticism of his side, telling the press that his side forced things too much when they had the game under control. On Vinicius himself, who was the target of much ire from the Atletico Madrid fans in part down to his goading, Ancelotti noted that it was difficult for him to stay calm in the circumstances.

“Little by little he will learn, he has had many duels, sometimes he cannot keep a cool head, it is understandable,” Ancelotti told Diario AS.

Vinicius tried to provoke Diego Simeone by gesturing the number 7 with his fingers. Diego Simeone’s response: “Number seven, your mother’s c*nt.” pic.twitter.com/pucBJeIxk7 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 19, 2024

His actual performance was good though according to Ancelotti.

“He had more difficulty in the first half, but in the second he was decisive in recovering the game, he gave an assist, it was a consistent game. Although he didn’t score, he was at a good level.”

The Brazilian winger looked back to his best during the Spanish Supercup final against Barcelona, but once again went out of his way to take on the Atletico fans. There were reports of more vile racism towards him before the match outside the stadium, but Vinicius during the game certainly did not back down from the confrontational atmosphere.