Spain’s shame returns: reports of racist chants from Atletico Madrid fans against Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid put together a brilliant match on Thursday night in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, but it was a night once again marred by racism. Brazilian star Vinicius Junior was once again the victim, in a nightmare that continues to drag Spain’s name through the mud.

According to El Mundo, fans outside the Metropolitano were singing, ‘Vinicius, you are a monkey’ before the match. They also noted that Vinicius was furiously pointing to the crowd during the match, trying to draw the referee’s attention to something, and was then booked for protesting. It’s not been confirmed whether that too was a result of racial abuse. At the time of writing, there has been no news of a police investigation into the matter.

As recently as last year, four fans hung a mannequin wearing a Vinicius shirt from a bridge in Madrid, which four Atletico Madrid ultras are currently on trial for. The scourge of racism continues to drag Spanish football down.