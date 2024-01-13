Atletico Madrid considering move for Juventus striker as replacement for Angel Correa

A week ago, the winter transfer window looked like being a very quiet one for Atletico Madrid. However, following revelations over the last few days, it could now be that Los Rojiblancos end up being one of the busiest clubs in La Liga over the January period.

With news that Angel Correa could be departing the club in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia, Atleti would need to sort a replacement in the event that the Argentine does go. Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada has been linked as a possible option, while Alfredo Pedulla has now reported that Atleti are interested in Juventus’ Moise Kean, to the point where they have lodged an enquiry in regards to the Italian striker’s availability.

🚨🇮🇹 Atletico Madrid have inquired about Moise Kean. [🥇: @AlfredoPedulla] pic.twitter.com/IRsJ0leFA5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 13, 2024

Kean has struggled for regular playing time at Juventus over the last few months, with Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic both ahead of him in the pecking order. As such, it could well be an opening for Atletico Madrid, although it is one that will only be possible if Correa does leave for Saudi Arabia.