Barcelona-based media have been desperate to point out that the Blaugrana are still looking for a midfielder during the January transfer window, on the off chance they can finally find the €40m for Barca Vision sold to Libero from another investor. It has also been reported that their shortlist consisted of three fixed options, but that list must shrink to two.

Girona captain and arguably the best midfielder in La Liga Aleix Garcia has declared his desire to play for Barcelona, and the Blaugrana are reportedly interested in him too. Earlier in the month, Barcelona were under the impression that his release clause was in fact €12m rather than €20m, which could have made all the difference to their ability to sign him. MD have now debunked that idea though, confirming that his release clause is in fact €20m.

It all but rules out his signing for them this winter. Barcelona do not have the space in their salary limit to make such an investment in the January window, and as a general rule are hoping for loan with an option to buy for a quality pivot, but for Girona, a loan makes little sense.