Barcelona have three names on midfielder shortlist for January transfer window

Barcelona are still keeping their options open this transfer window, in case they are able to get the second re-sale of Barca Vision. Their chief target is a midfielder, but Libero’s failure to pay the €40m they were due by the end of 2023 has left the Blaugrana without any possibility of signing as things stand.

Sport say that President Joan Laporta is in talks with a Mexican and an Arab investment fund over a new deal, and within the club, there is confidence that they will be able to close a deal before the end of the window. Whether they secure the funds themselves is another matter.

Should they manage to do so, Barcelona have three names on their shortlist for this window, and no more. One of those names is Aleix Garcia, whose name has been mentioned frequently in connection with the Blaugrana over the last six weeks.

Nevertheless, their preferred option is to sign a midfielder on loan with an option to buy in the summer. If that is the case, then their chances of signing Garcia are significantly slimmer. Girona have little reason to let their captain go midseason, as they aspire to a European finish for the first time in their history.