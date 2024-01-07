Carlo Ancelotti confirms Aurelien Tchouameni Super Cup plan

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his plan for Aurelien Tchouameni at the Spanish Supercopa.

Los Blancos head off to Saudi Arabia in the coming days ahead of an opening semi final against rivals Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti is looking to manage a defensive injury crisis at the club in the coming weeks with David Alaba ruled out for the remainder of the campaign and Eder Militao sidelined.

The situation means Ancelotti could make a rare move into the mid-season market but the Italian has offered mixed responses over what he plans to do.

Despite being backed to bring in a loan cover player, Ancelotti seems to prefer a switch within his current squad, and Tchouameni could once again rotate into defence.

“Tchouameni is a midfield pivot, only in an emergency will he be a centre back. But, in the next game, he will be a centre back”, as per reports from Marca.

France international Tchouameni was rested for the 3-1 Copa del Rey Third Round win over Arandina, in preparation for facing Atletico, with Antonio Rudiger expected to partner him in defence.