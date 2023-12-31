David Alaba’s serious knee injury is worse than first thought, unlikely to be available for start of next season

Two weeks ago, David Alaba’s 2023-24 season was ended after he suffered a serious knee injury against Villarreal. The Austrian defender ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, meaning that he won’t play again until season – meaning that he also won’t be involved at next summer’s European Championships.

Initially, Alaba was thought to be available for the start of next season, alongside Thibaut Courtois, who also suffered an ACL injury back in August. However, the defender’s timeframe could be extended, with Ramon Alvarez de Mon reporting that the injury affected his meniscus (similar to Gavi) and also his cartilage, which could extend his time off to 10 months.

“In addition to the cruciate ligament, Alaba has affected meniscus and cartilage. To try to regenerate the cartilage, micro-perforations have been made that favour the arrival of blood to the tissue. This will delay the recovery a bit, but it’s much better for the player’s career.”

INFO: Además del ligamento cruzado, Alaba tiene afectado el menisco y el cartílago. Para tratar regenerar el cartílago, le han realizado micro perforaciones que favorecen la llegada de la sangre al tejido. Esto retrasará un poco la recuperación, pero es mucho mejor para la… — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) December 30, 2023

Real Madrid will be keen to ensure that Alaba is not rushed back from injury, especially given the circumstances of this. This news could also mean that they undoubtedly look to sign another centre-back, whether that be in January or next summer.